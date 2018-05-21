Perry Hall family recalls attempt to save slain Baltimore County police officer

Tony Kurek had just walked inside his Perry Hall home Monday afternoon when his son, Dakota, ran inside. “‘Dad, Dad, a cop just got run over out front,’” the father recalled him saying.

In the roadway near his lawn lay a Baltimore County police officer. Dakota, 20, told his dad he’d seen her draw her gun on a black Jeep Wrangler and order the people inside to get out.

Instead, the driver sped forward, ramming the officer with the vehicle. She landed about 20 feet away. “She basically landed almost in front of my mailbox,” said Kurek, 54.

He called 911, screaming expletives into the phone: “You got a cop laying in the road dying,” he said he told them. “She was young,” he said. “It just breaks your heart.”

Another son, Logan, 23, a volunteer firefighter in Kingsville, began doing CPR, trying to establish vitals. “Instincts take over when you have some training in that field,” he said.

“Her eyes were wide open,” said Tony Kurek. He won’t soon forget it. “I had a very, very bad feeling that she was going or gone.”

Paramedics arrived quickly, transporting the wounded officer to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m., according to police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson.

Kurek said shattered glass and a single shell casing remained in the street afterward, but he wasn’t sure whether the officer or suspects had fired the shots. “I hope she got a shot off [at the suspects],” he said, adding that “None of the vehicles sitting here have broken glass.”

The neighborhood remained on lockdown for an hour after the incident, said Kurek, and he and neighbors were told not to leave their homes while the suspects remained at large.

Logan Kurek was stunned by what happened. “It’s just very sad and unfortunate that one of Baltimore County’s finest was put in this situation,” he said.

