A 49-year-old man died after being struck by a truck in Baltimore County, police said.

The man was crossing Eastern Avenue when a 2003 Ford F-150 hit him, police said. He was taken to the Franklin Square Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, police said.

Police are not identifying the man until his family has been notified.

