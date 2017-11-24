Pedestrian hit Tuesday night in Edgemere dies

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Edgemere Tuesday night has died, Baltimore County police said Friday.

Michael Alan Phillips, 24, of Edgemere was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze while crossing North Point Boulevard near Delmar Avenue about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. He died of his injuries about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Another pedestrian who was with Phillips, a 38-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and that there was no crosswalk where the two had been crossing.

In a separate incident Thanksgiving evening, an elderly man died after his car struck a utility pole in Cockeysville.

Daniel Joseph Lyons, 81, of Cockeysville was driving his 2006 Scion XA on Paper Mill Road when the car drifted off the road and hit the pole near Hunters Run Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m. He died at Sinai Hospital.

The Baltimore County crash investigation team is investigating both incidents.

