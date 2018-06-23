Pedestrian, 86, struck and killed in Cockeysville; second injured in Elkridge collision

An 86-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Cockeysville, and another was injured in an Elkridge collision overnight, police said Saturday.

Baltimore County police said Benny Bitolas Villalobos of the 13800 block of York Road was crossing York Road near Sherwood Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban.

Police said the vehicle was traveling north and the driver remained at the scene. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Villalobos was taken to University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:18 p.m. Police said Villalobos was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.

Howard County police said another man was stuck at about 12:18 a.m. Saturday on Washington Boulevard near Troy Hill Drive in Elkridge.

The pedestrian, Eugene Dudley Plum Jr., 38, of Elkridge was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Police said he was struck by a 2015 Honda Accord that was traveling south while he was walking in the road.

The 57-year-old driver remained at the scene, police said.

Police are investigating both crashes.

