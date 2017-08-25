Gas leak at Parkville retirement community leads to evacuation

A broken natural gas line and underground fire at a Baltimore County retirement community Friday led to the evacuation of 125 residents who are expected to return Saturday.

Some residents of the Oak Crest Retirement Community in Parkville were temporarily relocated to the homes of family members, hotel rooms and vacant properties associated with the community’s management firm, Erickson Living. No one was injured Friday, said Dan Dunne, an Erickson spokesman.

Residents of the Belmont building at Oak Crest were initially moved to another part of the community Friday morning as Baltimore County firefighters shut off the gas and electricity. The outside leak “was accompanied by an underground fire” that was quickly extinguished, according to Baltimore County fire officials.

“We could bring people back earlier, but without the electricity we don’t want to risk any problems,” Dunne said. “If everything goes as planned, everyone will go back to their homes Saturday.”

ddonovan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/dougdonovan