Police identify 7-year-old Essex girl killed by van outside elementary school; vigil planned for tonight

Police on Friday identified the 7-year-old Baltimore County girl who was struck and killed by a vehicle on her way home from elementary school the day before.

Police said that 7-year-old Na Tasha Newman, of the of the 1000 block of Punjab Drive, was struck by a work van near her school in Essex on Thursday. The accident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. across the street from Sandalwood Elementary School, on the 900 block of S. Marlyn Ave. The driver remained at the scene.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m at Sandalwood Elementary school, according to according to a GoFundMe page set up for Na Tasha’s family.

People who knew the 7-year-old say she made a lasting impact on everyone in her life.

Natasha was walking home after school with her brothers when she was struck, according to the fundraising page.

“She will always be remembered for her smile, it would light up the room,” the page states. “She loved everything a 7 year old girl would love from Hello Kitty, dancing and of course playing with her siblings.”

Police said the girl, a second-grader, was standing on the sidewalk near the driveway entry to a residential community, while her brothers were standing on the other side of the driveway. The girl ran in front of a white work van as it entered a driveway. She was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Sandalwood Elementary was closed to students Friday for a previously scheduled staff in-service day. Counselors were on scene Friday and will also be present for students Monday, a representative said.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed