CAIR seeks to call attention to alleged harassment

A family that settled in Baltimore County from Iraq two-and-a-half years ago has allegedly experienced a series of acts of vandalism at their home, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Zainab Chaudry, Maryland liaison for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said the Dundalk family has experienced threatening incidents at their apartment, and the group is asking Baltimore County police to hasten an inquiry. The organization also wants state and federal law enforcement agencies to get involved.

Chaudry said the family told CAIR representatives last week they have been the target of sporadic catcalls, hostile shouts and other unfriendly acts for two years, but shortly after the Muslim holiday of Ramadan began last May 15, the family’s home was pelted with eggs, and later that month a battery and a piece of metal were thrown through a window, Chaudry said.

CAIR contends that incidents of religious bias against Muslims have increased in the United States since President Donald J. Trump took office. The Washington-based organization recently released a report indicating a 17 percent increase in bias-related incidents against American Muslims between 2016 and 2017, and a 15 percent increase in the number of anti-Muslim hate crimes over that same time period.

The family is scheduled to appear at a press conference Tuesday calling for increased law enforcement attention.

CAIR is attempting to find a way to relocate the Dundalk family until perpetrators are apprehended, Chaudry said.

