Two people were injured — one seriously — in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 695 on Thursday afternoon, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. One person was taken by ambulance to Maryland Shock Trauma, Maryland State Police said.

Officials asked commuters to avoid the area between exits 10 and 11 and Washington Blvd., according to a tweet from the fire department.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed