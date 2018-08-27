Tractor-trailer causes 'chain reaction' crash in Baltimore County; two people seriously injured

Two people are in serious condition after a crash Monday morning involving a tractor-trailer and two other cars in Monkton, Baltimore County police said

Emergency responders from both Baltimore County and York County in Pennsylvania responded to the a call around 6:50 a.m. this morning for the crash, at Jarettsville Pike and Manor Road.

A tractor-trailer hit the car in front of it, which caused a “chain reaction” crash of the two cars in front of the tractor trailer, according to Nicholas Tyson, a fire specialist with Baltimore County Fire Department.

An adult in the first car in front of the tractor-trailer was ejected and transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by helicopter, according to Tyson. Another injured person was transported to Shock Trauma by ambulance. Both are in serious condition.

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz