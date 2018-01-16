Police: Missing 22-year-old found dead in Baltimore County

A missing 22-year-old was found dead in Essex on Tuesday.
Baltimore County Police said the death of Omaire Akmal is being investigated as a suicide.
Baltimore Police sent out a missing person alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying family and friends were concerned about him. He had last been seen in the 2900 block of Saint Paul St. on Monday.
Hours later, just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said they found Akmal dead in Essex.
Baltimore Police Missing Persons Unit will assist county police in their investigation.