Baltimore County Police search for missing Essex teen; 'It’s terrifying,' aunt says

Baltimore County Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sept. 30.

Brooklynn Mackenzie Hays was last seen Sept. 30 leaving her Essex home in the 1500 block of Galena Road, police said.

Brooklynn’s aunt Connie Hays Matsumoto said the teen left the house after a fight with her parents and that the family doesn’t know how she was able to travel.

“It’s terrifying, the thought of her being with a child predator and without her phone or money or much-needed asthma medicine,” Matsumoto said. “I mean she's 16, she’s never been anywhere before.”

The family has reason to believe Brooklynn was communicating with strangers on the internet before leaving home. She might have been sighted in New York state, Matsumoto said.

Police said Brooklynn is about 5 feet 3 with brown hair and brown eyes. She left the house wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored capri sweatpants and flip-flops.

“I just hope that through the power of people that are helping, the universe surrounds this child with safe light and she gets home,” Matsumoto said. “She has a wonderful future ahead of her. She's smart and wants to go to college. She wants to be an engineer. She plays sports and does boating. She's a well-rounded 16-year-old.”

A prayer vigil for Brooklynn’s safe return at the Hope Lutheran Church on Middleborough Road in Essex is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

