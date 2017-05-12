Baltimore County woman to serve three years in prison for skimming bank accounts of seniors

A Baltimore County woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing $1.8 million from a now-defunct Maryland bank where she worked, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Melissa Strohman, 54, used her position as a senior vice president at Hopkins Federal Savings Bank to cause more than 200 unauthorized transfers of funds from customer accounts to pay for mortgages, credit card bills and property taxes owed by Strohman and her family, prosecutors said. Three of the six victims were at least 80 years old, they said.

Prosecutors charged the Nottingham woman with fraud and embezzlement in December for what they described as a scheme that occurred from 2010 to 2016. As part of a plea agreement, Strohman will serve three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She will pay restitution of more than $1.6 million.

Hopkins Federal Savings Bank was acquired by Bay Bank last year.

