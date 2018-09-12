Police searching for masked Dundalk Royal Farms robber

Baltimore County Police are looking for a masked assailant who they say robbed the same Dundalk Royal Farms twice, demanding cash and cigarettes.

The suspect committed armed robberies at the Royal Farm Store at 4015 North Point Boulevard on Aug. 30 at 10:42 p.m. and Monday at 2:33 a.m., according to police.

“This suspect has taken extreme measures not to be identified,” police said in a news release. A photo shows the assailant wearing a black hood and face mask.

Police said that in both instances, the suspect arrived from the area of Salty Dog’s Crab House, approached the counter with a handgun and demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

