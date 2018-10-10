Loyola Blakefield launches capital campaign, in part to fund new building

Loyola Blakefield is seeking to raise $27 million in what the school is calling its most ambitious fundraising campaign to date.

The campaign, “Ignite: the Campaign for Loyola Blakefield,” aims to raise funds to fuel the school’s endowments and build a new home for middle schoolers.

The private boys’ school in Towson has already generated more than $23.89 million toward the campaign.

While fundraising goals for the school’s endowment and the Loyola Fund have already been met, the remaining $3.1 million will go towards the new center.

The 50,000-square-foot building will include a learning commons, 12 classrooms, three science labs, labs for robotics lab and cyber science and an art studio.

