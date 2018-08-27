Divers searching for person believed to have drowned in Loch Raven reservoir

A man went missing in the waters of Loch Raven reservoir Monday morning, and authorities believe he drowned.

A dive team from Gamber & Community Fire Company in Carroll County was searching for the man's body, Baltimore County fire officials said.

Someone called 911 to report the missing swimmer just after 11 a.m., in a northern section of the reservoir near Pot Spring Road.

Rescue teams from a Baltimore County Fire Department station in Texas and the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Co. responded, county fire spokeswoman Elise Armacost said. She did not immediately know what time the first units arrived.

By about 12:45, crews had not found the man and officials “are assuming this is now a drowning,” Armacost said.

