Man shot outside Loafers Sports Bar and Grill in Catonsville

Baltimore County police are investigating an early morning shooting outside Loafers Sports Bar & Grill in Catonsville.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at about 12:30 a.m. Monday at the bar and restaurant in the 6500 block Baltimore National Pike. They did not find a victim in the area, but learned about 30 minutes later that a shooting victim came to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The 27-year-old man, who was shot in the upper body, was identified as the victim from the previous call. He is expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Baltimore County police at 410- 307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

