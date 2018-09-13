Light Rail to partially close Friday for repairs

The northernmost section of the Baltimore Light Rail will close for nearly three weeks, between the Timonium Fairgrounds and Hunt Valley stops, beginning Friday.

Service will be suspended until Oct. 4 at the Hunt Valley, Pepper Road, McCormick Road, Gilroy Road and Warren Road stops, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

The MTA is adding extra buses to the Local Link 93 route, which already runs between the affected stations, including some that will have express service, stopping at each closed station except Gilroy Road. Passengers there may catch the bus at Gilroy and Clubhouse roads, the MTA said.

Beaver Dam and Gilroy roads will be closed for about a week for the repairs, weather permitting, and Beaver Dam and Warren roads will be closed on weekends for three consecutive weekends. Both the express buses and the Local Link 93 will use York and Cockeysville roads as a detour.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6