At funeral, Kevin Kamenetz remembered as 'driven' politician: 'He was in this to win it'

As mourners paid respects to Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz on Friday, his wife Jill told the crowd of Maryland politicos she had recently warned her husband his campaign for governor was "killing him."

"He barely slept; he wasn't eating well," she said. But he wouldn't have it any other way, she said.

"He was in this to win it," she said. "He was driven, and he loved what he was doing."

Kamenetz died of cardiac arrest Thursday morning, hours after appearing at a forum of gubernatorial candidates. His funeral at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation drew most if not all of the state's political leaders, including many with whom he frequently sparred, such as Gov. Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

"This room is full of government officials. Democrats, Republicans, local, state and federal," said Sen. Ben Cardin. "We are all part of his other family. On behalf of that other family, we lost a beloved member in Kevin Kamenetz."

Cardin praised Kamenetz's commitment to ending housing discrimination, promoting development of the former Sparrows Point steel mill into Tradepoint Atlantic, and revitalizing downtown Towson.

CAPTION Highlights from Baltimore County executive Kevin Kamenetz's career. (Baltimore Sun staff video) Highlights from Baltimore County executive Kevin Kamenetz's career. (Baltimore Sun staff video) CAPTION The University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center chief medical Officer Gail Cunningham talks about the emergency care that County Executive Kevin Kamenetz received when he arrived. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) The University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center chief medical Officer Gail Cunningham talks about the emergency care that County Executive Kevin Kamenetz received when he arrived. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

In the aftermath of riots over the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore in 2018, Kamenetz encouraged his constituents in the county to support the city, Cardin said.

But he said Kamenetz's top priority was education.

"What a legacy he has left for future generations," Cardin said.

