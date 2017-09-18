Kamenetz announces campaign amid question about Baltimore County employee's email

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz’s campaign for governor launched on Monday amid questions about a county employee’s email encouraging others to attend the Democrat’s announcement.

“I am encouraging full participation to support our County Executive as he makes this very important announcement,” Rob Stradling, the county’s information technology director, wrote to employees Friday afternoon.

Stradling followed up with an email on Sunday: “To clarify my email regarding Monday’s announcement by the County Executive, if you choose to attend, you will need to use your personal leave time or attend on your lunch hour.”

Using government email to encourage attendance at a campaign event during the workday risks violating campaign finance or ethics laws, said Jennifer Bevan-Dangel, executive director of the government watchdog group Common Cause Maryland.

“Any elected official wears two hats: Their candidate hat and their elected official hat. They’re never supposed to wear both hats at the same time,” Bevan-Dangel said.

She said it’s OK to encourage government employees to attend events related to government work, such as kicking off a new program or announcing grants.

Government employees are allowed to support and volunteer on political campaigns. But they need to do that on their personal time, not government time, Bevan-Dangel said.

“You have to be careful how you engage in campaigns,” she said. “Not that you can’t, but you can’t do it on public time.”

Bevan-Dangel said that because the email came from a county employee — not Kamenetz himself as the candidate — it would likely fall to the county’s ethics commission to investigate and consider any sanctions.

Kamenetz is the seventh Democrat to jump in the race for governor, in hopes of unseating popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The primary is next June, followed by the general election in November 2018.

