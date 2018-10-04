Police: Pasadena man dies in Baltimore County motorcycle crash

An Anne Arundel County man died Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with another car while heading west on Reisterstown Road, Baltimore County police said Thursday.

Joseph Lee Ray, of the 200 block of Maryland Avenue in Pasadena, was riding a stolen 2008 Yamaha motorcycle when he crested a hill near the 11300 block of Reisterstown Road in Reisterstown and collided with a 2016 Scion, police said.

The 30-year-old was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The motorcycle was reported stolen in August from the 3000 block of Hunting Ridge Drive in Owings Mills, police said.

Police said the case remains open and ask anyone with information about the theft to call the Regional Auto Theft Taskforce at 410-307-2020.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed