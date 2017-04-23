18 injured in six-car pileup on I-95 in Baltimore County

Eighteen people were injured in a six-car pileup on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County Sunday afternoon, police said.

Two of the injured people were taken the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Their names and conditions were not released. The other sixteen were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. All told, 22 people were involved in the crash, police said.

The pileup happened while Maryland Transportation Authority police were conducting a traffic stop in the left shoulder of the highway just south of Route 43, police said. A black Ford Transit rear-ended a red Lincoln MKS, which in turn struck a white Lexus IS30C and caused a crash that also involved another Ford Transit, a Volkswagen Passat and a Hummer H3, police said.

One driver, Jonathan Jimenez, 36, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged in the crash, police said. His charges were pending Sunday night, and had not been posted to the state's online judiciary database.

The highway was closed for approximately 20 minutes following the crash.

