Northbound I-83 to be resurfaced between Shawan Road, Rt. 137

Seven miles of northbound Interstate 83, between Shawan Road and Route 137 in northern Baltimore County, will be resurfaced in a $5.3 million project expected to be completed by spring 2018, the State Highway Administration said Tuesday.

Single lane and shoulder closures will occur along that section of highway Sunday through Thursday nights, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., and additional shoulder closures may occur Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the SHA said.

The contractor for the project, Hampstead-based C.J. Miller, LLC., will begin at the Shawan Road interchange and work northward to Mount Carmel Road, the SHA said.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

@cmcampbell6