A fire ripped through a home in Hydes on New Year’s Eve.

Baltimore County Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 5100 block of Hydes Road shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday. Crews were still working to extinguishing the fire as of 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were assisted by police, volunteer units, Harford County Fire Department and Maryland Air National Guard.

