Two people and one firefighter were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a house fire Wednesday in Pikesville, fire officials said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire just after 5 p.m., said spokesman Tom Ramey. There were three people inside the home in the 6600 block of Dalton Drive, and all are accounted for.

The fire was quickly put under control, Ramey said, and the cause remains under investigation.

