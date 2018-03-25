Two horses loose on I-795 after accident results in closure of all lanes

All lanes were closed and two horses were loose on Interstate 795 after a collision between a horse trailer and another vehicle Sunday night, Maryland State Police confirmed.

The collision took place around 9:30 between Franklin Boulevard and Owings Mills Boulevard, police said. A horse trailer was struck on the side.

Two horses being transported escaped and briefly ran around on the highway. State troopers, along with Baltimore County police and the owner of the horses, eventually wrangled the animals.

Heather Gimbel was driving home to Reisterstown with her husband and son when she saw one of the horses at the Owings Mills Metro station parking lot, surrounded by first responders.

“We were laughing because we were like, ‘Why was there a horse in the Metro?’ ” Gimbel said. After getting back on the highway, the Gimbels saw another horse, flanked by men in yellow vests, along with the truck and damaged trailer that had been toting it. Both horses appeared to be fine, she said.

The Maryland State Highway Administration warned drivers via Twitter to expect delays.

