Police investigating three homicides in Essex and MIddle River

Lorraine Mirabella
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County police are investigating three homicides in two separate incidents in Essex and in Middle River.

Police said a victim identified as Lance Chaz Dixon, 25, of Ashbridge Drive in Essex was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 8 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Ashbridge Drive in Essex. Police had responded to a call for shots fired.

Dixon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police believe Dixon may have been in an argument just before the shooting.

In a separate incident, a man and a woman were found dead Saturday morning in a home on Honeycomb Road in Middle River, county police said. Police were called to the scene about 11 a.m. when a homeowner found the victims in a lower-level bedroom, police said.

Homicide detective are continuing to investigate, police said. They did not release a cause of death or identify the victims, who were believed to have been staying in the home.

