Police investigating three homicides in Essex and MIddle River

Baltimore County police are investigating three homicides in two separate incidents in Essex and in Middle River.

Police said a victim identified as Lance Chaz Dixon, 25, of Ashbridge Drive in Essex was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 8 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Ashbridge Drive in Essex. Police had responded to a call for shots fired.

Dixon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police believe Dixon may have been in an argument just before the shooting.

In a separate incident, a man and a woman were found dead Saturday morning in a home on Honeycomb Road in Middle River, county police said. Police were called to the scene about 11 a.m. when a homeowner found the victims in a lower-level bedroom, police said.

Homicide detective are continuing to investigate, police said. They did not release a cause of death or identify the victims, who were believed to have been staying in the home.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella