Baltimore County hit-and-run kills one woman, injures another

A 26-year-old woman was killed and another critically injured when a man driving a pickup truck struck them on Hanover Pike and fled Tuesday night, according to Baltimore County police.

The two women had stopped at the Colonial Inn at 15102 Hanover Pike around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and were standing at the back of their vehicle, partially in the travel portion of Hanover Pike, when a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck approached them in the southbound lane, according to police. The truck struck both women and continued driving southbound with significant damage to the truck.

When police and EMS arrived on the scene, they found 26-year-old Cana Maree Ratchford of Finksburg and her 25-year-old friend laying in the street. Both were transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma, where Ratchford was pronounced dead. The other woman remains in critical condition.

The driver of the truck, whom police identified as Scott Anthony Kozera, 40, of Hampstead, stopped the truck about two and a half miles farther down Hanover Pike when he began experiencing engine trouble following the crash, according to police.

A Baltimore County police officer who was responding to the call of the hit-and-run saw the truck matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle parked on the side of the road and stopped and investigated, according to police. Officers then placed Kozera under arrest. He is charged with hit-and-run violations and driving an uninsured vehicle, according to police. The case will be forwarded to the Office of the State's Attorney for further review and charges.

Kozera is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail status pending a bail review hearing, according to police. He did not have a lawyer listed in online court records.

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz