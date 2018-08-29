Man dies in Halethorpe in third fatal motorcycle crash in two weeks

An 18-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Wednesday afternoon in Halethorpe, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officials were called around 2:25 p.m to the accident at Washington Boulevard and Northeast Avenue. The driver of the SUV did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

It’s the third motorcyclist fatality in Baltimore County in less than two weeks.

Rudy Anthony Coles, 48, died Aug. 17 after colliding with a car and then being thrown from his motorcycle on Liberty Road.

On Friday, David Yurchak, 70, of Baltimore died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into another motorcycle on southbound Interstate 95 in Baltimore County.

Motorcycles have a fatality rate that is more than 28 time higher than that for other vehicles, according to a report by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

The same report states that 76 motorcyclists were killed in all of Maryland in 2017. Preliminary data from the Maryland Department of Transportation show that in 2017, 557 people died in traffic crashes on roadways in the state.

There have been at least five other fatal motorcycles crashes in the area this year.



Motorcyclist Kelly Lucas Kennedy was killed Sunday as a result of a collision near Francis Scott Key Highway and Stone Road in Carroll County.



Last month, Paul James Trossbach, 59, was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in Kingsville.



In May, two motorcyclists died in two crashes in Baltimore County on the same day, prompting warnings from police that drivers be “vigilant” looking for motorcycles, particularly given the warming weather.

In April, motorcyclist Michael James Genco, 53, was killed after a collision in Rosedale.



