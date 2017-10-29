Police: Man fires gun at girlfriend at Hair Cuttery in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police say shots were fired Sunday — but no one was injured — at a shop in the 10000 block of Reisterstown Road in Baltimore County.
Police said a female customer at the Hair Cuttery got into a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, and as their argument escalated, the man went to a car and returned with a handgun. He chased the woman through the store, police said, and as she ran out the back exit he fired several rounds in her direction.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said, and the woman was not hurt.
Police said there is no ongoing threat, and an investigation is underway.