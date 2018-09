Officers with the state’s Natural Resource Police are interviewing witnesses after a man died Sunday in the Gunpowder River, said Candy Thomson, spokeswoman for the department.

According to a post from the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Department, the man drowned after suffering cardiac arrest. First responders used ATVs to extricate him. The incident occurred near the CSX railway accessed from Jones Road.

Thompson said the man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik