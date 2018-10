Baltimore County Fire Department responded to a gas leak in the 200 block of Regester Avenue in the Rodgers Forge area Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said the leak was brought under control within about an hour

Residents in the area were initially asked to shelter in place while Baltimore Gas and Electric company crews worked to fix the leak, according to the fire department.

This article will be updated.

