Pikesville gas leak prompts evacuations of 8 homes

Eight homes in Pikesville were evacuated Monday morning due to a gas leak, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Construction crews struck a 4-inch gas line Monday in the 3100 block of Marnat Road, Elise Armacost, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Fire Department, said in an email.

The fire department was dispatched to the scene at 9:41 a.m., Armacost said. Eight households in the 3100 and 3200 blocks of Marnat Road were evacuated Monday morning, according to tweets from Baltimore County Emergency Management officials.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. crews were also helping to secure the area Monday morning, BGE spokesman Aaron Koos said.

“We will work to make it safe and restore any gas service,” Koos said. “This can happen with digging sometimes.”

This story will be updated.

