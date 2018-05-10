Funeral procession for Baltimore County executive Kevin Kamenetz to close parts of I-695, I-795

The funeral procession for Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will cause road closures on Friday.

Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor, will be buried Friday afternoon after his sudden death Thursday morning of cardiac arrest.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation at 7401 Park Heights Ave. The burial will be at the Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery on Berrymans Lane.

Then starting at about 3:30 p.m., a funeral procession will travel through:

North on Park Heights Avenue to Interstate 695 West

Merging onto I-695 West to I-795 North

Merging onto I-795 North to exit 7B for Franklin Boulevard west

Traveling west on Franklin Boulevard to Nicodemus Road

Turning right onto Nicodemus Road and continuing to Berrymans Lane

Turning right onto Berrymans Lane and continuing to the Cemetery

Baltimore County Police expect road closures during the time of the procession, and in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Slade Avenue starting from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Police ask for patience from the public during the closures.