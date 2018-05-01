Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze in Timonium

Baltimore County firefighters were working to subdue a two-alarm blaze at a vacant building near Cockeysville.

Smoke plumes could be seen from I-83 Tuesday evening, said spokesman Nicholas Tyson. “They’re pretty busy over there,” he said.

Crews were first called to the scene near the intersection of Padonia Road and Beaverdam Road, around 6:15 p.m. The location was previously the site of the Macaroni Grill.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused part of the roof to collapse, Tyson said. Firefighters set up a collapse zone around the perimeter of the building to prevent injuries, and used ladder trucks to douse the flames.

“They’re pretty much drowning the building,” said Tyson.

By around 8 p.m., the department tweeted that the fire had been under control.

