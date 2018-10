Baltimore County fire crews responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in Halethorpe.

The fire was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of Selford Road and took crews about a half hour to extinguish, according to a Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson.

One person was treated by medics on the scene but refused to be transported to an area hospital.

