Two people, including 21-year-old man, killed in separate crashes overnight

Two people died in separate crashes in the Baltimore area Saturday night into Sunday morning, police say.

Maryland State Police are investigating the sequence of events that led to a crash at 11 p.m. Saturday that left one man dead. Three vehicles and a tow truck were involved in the crash on Interstate 695 at Interstate 95 near Arbutus, according to a state police news release.

The man who died was a passenger in a Toyota Camry. His name has not been released.

A state trooper and an off-duty Anne Arundel County sheriff’s deputy tried to revive the man at the scene, but he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to the release.

The driver of the Camry also was transported to Shock Trauma for treatment, according to the release. At least one other person was also injured, though their condition was not immediately known Sunday morning.

State police did not disclose details on the other vehicles involved.

The crash happened in a work zone that had closed the left lane of the interstate. No workers were at the location when the vehicles collided.

Witnesses are asked to call the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

In the second crash, at about 3 a.m. Sunday in Ellicott City, 21-year-old Saif Bryant of Columbia was killed in a single-vehicle crash, according to Howard County police.

Bryant was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix north on Centennial Lane near Burnside Drive, police said, when the car left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree, catching on fire.

Police said Bryant, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only person inside.

