Two killed in crash on Baltimore Beltway early Thursday; driver in custody after fleeing scene, police say

Two people died after being ejected from a car that crashed on the Beltway in Baltimore County early Thursday, according to state police.

The fatal accident occurred on the outer loop of Interstate 695 near Providence Road at about 1:18 a.m., Maryland State Police said.

A 2000 Honda Accord hit a guard rail on the right shoulder of the highway and drifted across the road before stopping in the left lane, police said. Two people in the backseat of the car were ejected during the crash and died, according to police. Their identities were not immediately available Thursday morning.

A passenger in the front seat, who was wearing a seat belt, told police the driver fled the scene on foot. Police found the driver on the ramp to Providence Road shortly after.

Both the driver and the front-seat passenger were taken to Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said.

Police are investigating the crash, and they believe alcohol was involved.

The driver, who was not identified, was in custody on an unrelated warrant, according to police.

