1 dead after car crash on I-695 in Baltimore County

A 59-year-old man was killed after a car crash in Baltimore County on Wednesday, Maryland State Police said.

State police troopers responded shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a two-car collission on Interstate 695 North near the I-795 exit, where a red Chevrolet car had rear-ended a silver Volkswagen GTI, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

Reisterstown resident Leonid Shamis, 59, was a passenger in the Chevrolet. He was injured in the crash, went into cardiac arrest at the scene and died, police said.

Mihkail Shamis, 60, also of Reisterstown, was driving the Chevrolet, and Leah Nguyen, 46, of Westminster, operated the Volkswagen, police said. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

