81-year-old man dies after car crash in Baltimore County

An 81-year-old man died Monday in a car crash in Baltimore County, after the car he was riding in crossed over a double yellow line and collided with another vehicle, police said.

Ronald Gross, of the 1800 block of N. Fulton Avenue, was riding around 5 p.m. in a 2009 Toyota Corolla travelling west on Windsor Mill Road when the driver crossed over the line and collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Impala traveling east, Baltimore County police said.

Gross was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota, whom police have not identified, one other passenger and the driver of the Chevrolet were also taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed