Woman killed in Pikesville car accident

A woman was killed Saturday when her car was struck by another vehicle in Pikesville, Baltimore County police said.

Police said that shortly before 4:30 p.m., a car turning onto Scotts Level Road from Brookford Circle was hit in the driver's side by another vehicle.

The driver of the turning car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The two people in the second car were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Baltimore County police did not release the names of anyone involved in the accident, which is still under investigation, according to Sgt. Andrea Bylen.