Pedestrian killed in Middle River after being struck by a car driven by suspected drunk driver

A 51-year-old man was struck and killed by a car early Saturday as he was standing in the shoulder of Martin Boulevard near Compass Road in Middle River, Baltimore County police said.

The man, Jeremy W. McCoy, who had no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu shortly before 1 a.m., police said.

The driver of the car — a 32-year-old Dundalk woman — remained at the scene and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said her car had crossed the white line into the shoulder when it struck McCoy.

​Baltimore County police is continuing to investigate this crash.

