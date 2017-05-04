Fallen Heroes event Friday in Timonium recalls paramedic killed during service call

A firefighter and paramedic who was fatally shot last year on a service call will be remembered Friday at the annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.

Prince George's County Fire Lt. John Ulmschneider died April 15, 2016 when he and another medic responded to a call to check on the welfare of a man in Temple Hills. The occupant of the home shot at the medics, killing Ulmschneider, 37, and wounding his partner.

The annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony honors police, correctional officers, firefighters, rescue and emergency medical personnel who die in the line of duty. The event at 1 p.m. Friday marks the 32nd annual observance at the memorial gardens on East Padonia Road.

This year's event will also commemorate the deaths of two Baltimore County firefighters and a Maryland State trooper who died in the line of duty before Fallen Heroes Day was established in 1986. Fire Capt. William J. Miller and Firefighter Carl S. Dill were assigned to the county's Catonsville station and died in a February 1955 fire at the Westgate Shopping Center. Trooper Gregg A. Presbury died in December 1977 several days after sustaining a gunshot wound while conducting a traffic stop near Glen Burnie.

