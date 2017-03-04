Driver in Essex truck crash dies

The driver of a truck that lost control on Wilson Point Road in Essex on Feb. 24 has died of his injuries, Baltimore County police said Friday.

The truck rolled over, and both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle. The passenger, Bryan Derek Mast, 28, of the 1200 block of 4th Road in Middle River, died on the scene, police officials had already announced.

The driver, Christopher Andrew Fike of the 1200 block of 2nd Road in Middle River, was taken to a hospital at the time in critical condition. He was pronounced dead late Monday night.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The truck, a 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500, was traveling south on Wilson Point Road near Alder Drive about 11:24 p.m. when the driver lost control, struck several parked cars, and rolled over.

Police don't believe that either of the men was wearing a seatbelt.

