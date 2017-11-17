Police: One dead after truck overturns in Baltimore County

One man died and another was seriously injured after a truck overturned Friday afternoon in northern Baltimore County, police said.

Just after 1:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash on Black Road Road near Falls Road.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police identified him as Thomas Wayne Crawford Jr., 33, of the 2000 block of Freeland Road in Freeland.

Fire Department rescue workers, along with aid units from Carroll County, spent more than 2½ hours working to free the critically injured person from the wrecked vehicle. That patient was extricated around 4:05 p.m., and taken by state police helicopter to Maryland Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Fuel from the truck spilled into a nearby stream, and the Maryland Department of the Environment and county hazmat units were dispatched to the scene to help mitigate its effects.

The accident remains under investigation.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman