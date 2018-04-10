Baltimore County Council to discuss revised deal to sell site that sparked 'tree-gate,' Royal Farms debates

The Baltimore County Council will discuss at a work session on Tuesday whether to lower the sale price for a county-owned property in Towson that’s the site of a controversial redevelopment plan.

The property at the corner of York Road and Bosley Avenue had housed a fire station and public works facility, but County Executive Kevin Kamenetz decided to put it up for sale in 2012.

The winning bid was from Towson-based developer Caves Valley Partners, which offered $8.3 million to buy the land and turn it into a commercial development with one-story retail shops and a Royal Farms gas station and convenience store.

After years of protest from neighbors, Caves Valley agreed to drop the convenience store and gas station but sought to renegotiate the sale price.

The Kamenetz administration is proposing to lower the sale price from $8.3 million to $6.9 million. But Caves Valley actually would pay about $5 million; the company is agreeing to waive future tax credits it would be eligible for that would be worth $1.9 million.

The Kamenetz administration estimates it has spent nearly $170,000 readying the property for sale, including relocating fiber optic cables, commissioning appraisals, demolishing structures and removing trees. The county also spent $7.6 million to build a new fire station elsewhere in Towson.

The tree removal last April angered some neighbors who said it was in violation of a resolution governing development at the site that was in effect at the time. Last week, dozens of demonstrators marked the anniversary of the felling of the trees — which they dubbed “tree-gate” — by chanting and waving signs at rush hour.

Members of the County Council will discuss the revised contract of sale at a work session at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

A vote is scheduled for Monday.

