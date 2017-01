One person was stabbed in the parking lot of Woodlawn High on Thursday morning, Baltimore County police say.

The stabbing was reported about 11:15 a.m. Police say the victim was taken to Shock Trauma and was in stable condition. Police later said a suspect was in custody.

No other information was released on the victim or suspect.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, but that has now been lifted, police said.

This story will be updated.

