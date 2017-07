A garage fire spread to all floors of a Woodlawn dwelling early Wednesday morning before Baltimore County firefighters could put it out, officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which burned the home in the 7800 block of Jody Knoll Road, starting about 5:17 a.m., county fire spokeswoman Elise Armacost said. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in about 25 minutes, she said.

The cause was not immediately known and will be investigated. No further information was available.

