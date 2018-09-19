61-year-old woman dies after Woodlawn motel fire

A 61-year-old woman died after suffering injuries in an early-morning fire Wednesday at a Woodlawn motel.

Baltimore County firefighters responded to the Days Inn motel in the 1600 block of Whitehead Ct. at about 12:20 a.m. Flames were coming from a second-floor room, where crews found the victim in critical condition.

The woman, Darline Nelson Grady, of no fixed address, was taken to St. Agnes Hospital, and pronounced dead.

Fire investigators determined the fire was started by “improperly discarded smoking materials,” according to a news release.

There were no other victims, fire department officials said. The blaze was under control by 12:42 a.m.

