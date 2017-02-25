Father raises concern about son's arrest in Baltimore County after video surfaces.

Baltimore County police are reviewing an incident in which an officer responded to a fight involving teenagers near Woodlawn High School.

Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said officers were called at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday to the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive for a call of a large fight in which a knife was being used. Responding officers found a 14-year-old girl swinging a knife as she yelled at a boy walking ahead of her.

The girl was taken into custody without incident. She told police that she got into an argument with another girl, but that a 16-year-old boy walking ahead of her stepped in and attacked her, grabbing her around the neck and pushing her back against a car. She told police she then broke free and pulled a knife from her bag, causing the boy to walk away as officers arrived.

Police said the boy did not comply with an officer's order and that he assaulted her.

The father of the boy, Alonzo Cox Sr., said police used excessive force when they handcuffed his son, repeatedly punching him.

"I don't think it should have gone that far," Cox said.

The department is reviewing the incident, as it does whenever any force is used by officers, Peach said.

Cox, who was not at the scene, said his son didn't understand why the officer was trying to handcuff him. Cox said when his son resisted, the officer then began punching him.

"He's 16 years old. He was scared. I just don't understand why it was done," Cox said.

The arrest was captured on video taken by an onlooker, who then posted it to social media.

Peach said at least two officers who responded to the fight were wearing body cameras, and that the video will be reviewed. The department did not release any footage Friday.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and second-degree assault on police. The 14-year-old girl was charged with first and second-degree assault. Police did not identify the teens by name because they are charged as juveniles.

