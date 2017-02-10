Baltimore County police investigate after woman, 32, found dead in home

Baltimore County police are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the Perry Hall area.

Police said they were called to the 3800 block of Perryhurst Place shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. They found Mayann Atilano Siason on the floor, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old child was also in the house and was not injured.

Family members returning to the home first discovered Siason's body. Police said Siason had suffered trauma to her upper body but did not elaborate on her injuries.

Investigators say they do not believe the incident was a random act. They asked anyone with information to call police at 410-307-2020.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez